Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $26.58 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $8,860,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,292 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth $4,875,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 278,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 145,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.