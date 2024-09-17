Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $769,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 65,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $81,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.6 %

GTY stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $32.68. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 33.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Getty Realty Profile

