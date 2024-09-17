Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Gevo Stock Performance

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 407.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gevo

Institutional Trading of Gevo

In other Gevo news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO L Lynn Smull sold 69,738 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $53,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,169,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,897.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 759,600 shares of company stock worth $486,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Gevo by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 133,674 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 51,057 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Gevo by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 142,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 63,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

