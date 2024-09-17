GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert Sells 6,698 Shares of Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.39, for a total value of C$364,304.22.

Mindy Beth Gilbert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 7,733 shares of GFL Environmental stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.86, for a total transaction of C$424,232.38.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of C$36.56 and a twelve month high of C$59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$49.97.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. GFL Environmental had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 1.6421021 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GFL

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.