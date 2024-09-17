Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries Sells 32,500 Shares of Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.20, for a total transaction of C$1,989,000.00.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$61.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$56.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.35. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of C$36.42 and a one year high of C$62.07. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.65.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.17 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.5683346 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

