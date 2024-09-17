Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAINL opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $27.13.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 8.00% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.