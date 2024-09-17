Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.79 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 83,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 256,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Greenidge Generation from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Greenidge Generation alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Greenidge Generation

Greenidge Generation Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.16% of Greenidge Generation at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenidge Generation

(Get Free Report)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenter in New York, as well as hosts, powers, and provides technical support and other related services to bitcoin mining equipment owned by customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenidge Generation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenidge Generation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.