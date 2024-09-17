Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.59. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $30.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,611. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.