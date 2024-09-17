Guggenheim Raises Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $200.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $170.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $173.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last 90 days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,213,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,993,977,000 after buying an additional 1,514,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,466,713 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,319,604,000 after buying an additional 82,551 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,242,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,869,816,000 after acquiring an additional 296,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

