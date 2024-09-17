Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $149.40

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 150.80 ($1.99). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 149.40 ($1.97), with a volume of 185,281 shares changing hands.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 146 ($1.93) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Halfords Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,153.85%.
Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.
