Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $65.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.44.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 195.80% and a net margin of 38.62%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,063,244.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,267,884. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

