Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $90.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as high as $70.86 and last traded at $70.45, with a volume of 158411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.55.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hasbro Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 56.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.61%.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.