Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Hayward worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hayward by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,703,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,717 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 4,616.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 853,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hayward by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,419,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,511,000 after buying an additional 662,795 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,670,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,920,000 after acquiring an additional 546,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,526,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 491,971 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hayward from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Hayward Trading Up 0.2 %

Hayward stock opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $16.04.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $284.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In related news, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $612,426.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,797.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Canning sold 5,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,904 shares in the company, valued at $950,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,815. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

