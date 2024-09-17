Head to Head Comparison: Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Lyft -1.27% -8.57% -0.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of 45.46, meaning that its share price is 4,446% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kingold Jewelry and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 0 26 9 1 2.31

Lyft has a consensus target price of $15.65, indicating a potential upside of 33.95%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Lyft”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $5.10 billion 0.92 -$340.32 million ($0.47) -24.85

Kingold Jewelry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Summary

Kingold Jewelry beats Lyft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

(Get Free Report)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People’s Republic of China.

About Lyft

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

