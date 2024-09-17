Head to Head Comparison: OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) versus Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Pro-Dex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OraSure Technologies $273.54 million 1.19 $53.65 million $0.30 14.67 Pro-Dex $53.84 million 1.77 $2.13 million $0.58 48.95

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. OraSure Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

93.5% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of OraSure Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OraSure Technologies and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OraSure Technologies 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00

OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. Pro-Dex has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.67%. Given OraSure Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OraSure Technologies is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Risk and Volatility

OraSure Technologies has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OraSure Technologies and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OraSure Technologies 9.88% 9.15% 8.24% Pro-Dex 3.95% 6.82% 4.17%

Summary

OraSure Technologies beats Pro-Dex on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands for collecting genetic material from human saliva; Colli-Pee collection devices for the volumetric collection of void urine samples; and microbiome laboratory testing and analytical services. In addition, the company provides microbiome products, such as OMNIgene GUT for self-collecting microbial DNA from feces or stool samples for gut microbiome profiling; OMNIgene GUT DNA and RNA collection devices; and OMNIgene GUT Dx collection device for collection of human fecal samples and the stabilization of DNA from the bacterial community. Additionally, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, commercial and industrial entities, disease risk management, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, biotech, nutrition, companion animal, and environmental markets. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

