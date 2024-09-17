Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 27,573 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) by 12,309.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,094.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $856.31 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.42. Cronos Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 56.43%. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.