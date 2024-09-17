Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.91.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

