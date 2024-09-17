Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHH. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,385.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.00 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.87.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

