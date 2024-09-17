Headlands Technologies LLC Has $53,000 Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 264.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Neogen by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,389.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,634.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Neogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.