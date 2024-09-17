Headlands Technologies LLC Has $55,000 Stock Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 404.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 893.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNV opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.52 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

