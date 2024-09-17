Headlands Technologies LLC Has $62,000 Stock Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) by 1,039.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sinclair were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sinclair by 37.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 29.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. Sinclair, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $17.58.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.40. Sinclair had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is -14.04%.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

