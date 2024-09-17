Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 108,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 405,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $46.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $697.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading

