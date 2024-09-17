Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $80,000 in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,714 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 128,736 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,819 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on BVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.83 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $277.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

