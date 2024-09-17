Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bakkt in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bakkt during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $68.75.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90). Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

