Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 521 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAP. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

BAP stock opened at $174.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.88. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.15). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

