Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 80.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 7,694.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.9 %

FLO opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

