Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76,321,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,418 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,242,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,830,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,148,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,382,000 after acquiring an additional 137,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,683,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,510,000 after purchasing an additional 324,459 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHF stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

