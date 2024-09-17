Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 288,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 130,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,440.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,041,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 973,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,040,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 356,069 shares during the period. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 6.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.