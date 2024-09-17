Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 1,079 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 110.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of TNDM opened at $42.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $53.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

