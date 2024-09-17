Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 6,483 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 1,428.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 4.6 %

NUS opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $362.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Further Reading

