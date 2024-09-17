Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 648.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 1,298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 119,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the second quarter worth $119,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

