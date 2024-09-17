Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 2,504 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,689,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717,307 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,469,000 after buying an additional 507,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,681,000 after buying an additional 746,337 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 528,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 434,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 85,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

EWH opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $18.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

