Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 3,234 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 13.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 549,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 210,442 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,326,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ST opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -436.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

