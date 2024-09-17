HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

DINO stock opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.18. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.