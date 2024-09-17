Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $193.88

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $193.88 and traded as high as $242.86. Hingham Institution for Savings shares last traded at $242.15, with a volume of 13,606 shares changing hands.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 10.10%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIFS. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at $24,064,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

