Hoge Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.4% of Hoge Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hoge Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 565.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,180,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,317,817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199,696 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

