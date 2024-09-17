Holdings Lp Thrc Acquires 353,635 Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 353,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $2,181,927.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,197,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,648,877.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Lp Thrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 2,154 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,462.50.

On Thursday, September 5th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 165,316 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,959.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 786,193 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $5,102,392.57.

On Friday, August 30th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 6,136 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,890.64.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 31,784 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $212,634.96.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 46,999 shares of ProFrac stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $304,553.52.

On Thursday, August 15th, Holdings Lp Thrc bought 130,000 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $843,700.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 411,383 shares of ProFrac stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $2,480,639.49.

Shares of NASDAQ ACDC opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $997.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.81.

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:ACDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProFrac by 47.8% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ProFrac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on ProFrac from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ProFrac from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

