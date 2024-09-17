Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,708,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 239,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

