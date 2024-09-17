Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,039,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $461,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $144.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.84. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on H. Mizuho reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.06.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

