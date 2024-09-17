IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.73.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th.
Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.58. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
