IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. IBEX has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in IBEX by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.