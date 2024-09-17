ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 160,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,978,000 after purchasing an additional 762,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,955 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.99 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

