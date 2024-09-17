ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,292,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,865 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,237,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $113,478,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,181,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,003,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,080,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at $107,065,062.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

