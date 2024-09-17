ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $27,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $84.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

