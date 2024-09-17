ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPLV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 89,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

