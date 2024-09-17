ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 130 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,901 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DKS stock opened at $212.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $209.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

