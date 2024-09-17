ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of RTX by 64.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.31.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

