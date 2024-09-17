ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,394 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,394 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,358,000 after buying an additional 218,418 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,058,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,266,000 after acquiring an additional 109,901 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,419,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,144,000 after acquiring an additional 312,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,164,000 after acquiring an additional 323,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

