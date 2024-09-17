ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,562 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,851,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,682,931,000 after buying an additional 1,285,144 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,162,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 35.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,118,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,012,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,625 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,070,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $262,844,000 after purchasing an additional 573,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,297,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $252.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.58 and its 200 day moving average is $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

