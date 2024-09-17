ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 34,200 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 665.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

GSIE opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $34.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.